About this product

Death Valley OG is a rare sativa dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the potent Deathstar X SFV OG Kush strains. You'll feel a lifted onset a few minutes after your last toke, filling your mind with a sense of clear-headed energy that won't affect anxiety in the slightest. A super strong body high comes next, leaving you hopelessly couch-locked without affecting your mental energy level. Thanks to these effects and its super high THC level, Death Valley OG is often chosen to treat conditions such as chronic pain, loss of appetite or nausea, and chronic stress. Death Valley OG has a sweet woody pine flavor with hints of lemony herbs upon exhale.