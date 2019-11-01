Remedy CBD Tincture-500mg
by Mary's Medicinals
Exploring the effects of CBD isn’t as simple as taking a couple of Tylenol and calling it a day, it actually requires a certain level of commitment. At Outlander we formulated a product to give you those effects faster via the entourage effect between full spectrum CBD distillate and terpenes. While CBD will be most effective after 7-10 days of consistent dosing, our tincture can promote effects from the terpenes shortly after dosing. Elevate is 1000mg of full spectrum CBD (less than 0.3% THC) with 200mg of terpenes carefully selected to promote focus and creativity. Packed with different terpenes that are commonly found in Berry White a popular strain known for its euphoric, uplifting effects. This terpene profile is an option for inspiring an energized, happy mood, and may lead to focus and creativity.
Elevate is the bomb!! I’ve been taking it every morning since I purchased and my over all mood has improved so much! I feel lifted without feeling high which is great has helped me so much at work! 10/10 would recommend!
My mom loves the Alleviate & Elevate is awesome for when I have to go to work. I want to try the Hibernate next time.
Berry White is a hybrid strain that is the offspring of parents of near-celebrity status in the cannabis world: Blueberry and White Widow. Berry is famous in its own right for its even, balanced effects that offer relaxation from stress and anxiety along with a sense of euphoria. This strain is perfect for inspiring an upbeat mood and may lead to conversation and creative pursuits. This plant’s flowers have a light sour berry and pine smell and a fresh taste similar to their scent. They generally have a strong blue coloring contrasted by orange hairs.