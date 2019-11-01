 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Elevate 1000mg Full Spectrum CBD Tincture

by OE

5.02
Elevate 1000mg Full Spectrum CBD Tincture

About this product

Exploring the effects of CBD isn’t as simple as taking a couple of Tylenol and calling it a day, it actually requires a certain level of commitment. At Outlander we formulated a product to give you those effects faster via the entourage effect between full spectrum CBD distillate and terpenes. While CBD will be most effective after 7-10 days of consistent dosing, our tincture can promote effects from the terpenes shortly after dosing. Elevate is 1000mg of full spectrum CBD (less than 0.3% THC) with 200mg of terpenes carefully selected to promote focus and creativity. Packed with different terpenes that are commonly found in Berry White a popular strain known for its euphoric, uplifting effects. This terpene profile is an option for inspiring an energized, happy mood, and may lead to focus and creativity.

2 customer reviews

5.02

Carolinababe420

Elevate is the bomb!! I’ve been taking it every morning since I purchased and my over all mood has improved so much! I feel lifted without feeling high which is great has helped me so much at work! 10/10 would recommend!

brewforbrains

My mom loves the Alleviate & Elevate is awesome for when I have to go to work. I want to try the Hibernate next time.

About this strain

Berry White

Berry White
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Berry White is a hybrid strain that is the offspring of parents of near-celebrity status in the cannabis world: Blueberry and White Widow. Berry is famous in its own right for its even, balanced effects that offer relaxation from stress and anxiety along with a sense of euphoria. This strain is perfect for inspiring an upbeat mood and may lead to conversation and creative pursuits. This plant’s flowers have a light sour berry and pine smell and a fresh taste similar to their scent. They generally have a strong blue coloring contrasted by orange hairs.

About this brand

OE Logo
Outlander Extractions is a brand created with attention, understanding, and respect for the benefits of the entourage effect. Our tincture lines are formulated with Full Spectrum CBD (less than 0.3% THC) and carefully selected terpenes to achieve desired effects. CBD is a natural compound that is non-intoxicating which makes it ideal for people seeking the health benefits of cannabinoids without the mind altering effects of medical marijuana. At Outlander we want to give people the opportunity to benefit from what nature has to offer in a combination that is focused for specific symptoms. All Outlander products are Lab tested at multiple stages of the extraction process to ensure quality. It is our responsibility to provide customers with the best possible medicine and we take quality seriously. If you have any questions contact us at info@outlanderextractions.com Follow us on all social media @outlander_extractions