Remedy CBD Tincture-500mg
by Mary's Medicinals
1 piece
$150.00
In-store only 14.1 miles
Exploring the effects of CBD isn’t as simple as taking a couple of Tylenol and calling it a day, it actually requires a certain level of commitment. At Outlander we formulated a product to give you those effects faster via the entourage effect between full spectrum CBD distillate and terpenes. While CBD will be most effective after 7-10 days of consistent dosing, our tincture can promote effects from the terpenes shortly after dosing. Hibernate is 1000mg of full spectrum CBD (less than 0.3% THC) with 200mg of terpenes carefully selected to promote relaxation and sedation. Packed with different terpenes that are commonly found in Granddaddy Purple a popular strain known for its heavy body relaxation. This terpene profile is an option for the end of the day when you are ready to decompress and relax.
on November 1st, 2019
It's hard to put in words what it feels like going from 2-3 hours of sleep a night to waking up after 6-8 hrs fully refreshed and ready to go! I have tried a lot of CBD options for sleep, this one put me to sleep and helped keep me there. I took one dropper held it under my tongue for 45 seconds, then put on my pjs, brushed my teeth, turned on netflix and was asleep before I found a show to watch.
Introduced in 2003 by Ken Estes, Granddaddy Purple (or GDP) is a famous indica cross of Purple Urkle and Big Bud. This California staple inherits a complex grape and berry aroma from its Purple Urkle parent, while Big Bud passes on its oversized, compact bud structure. GDP flowers bloom in shades of deep purple, a contrasting backdrop for its snow-like dusting of white crystal resin.
Its potent effects are clearly detectable in both mind and body, delivering a fusion of cerebral euphoria and physical relaxation. While your thoughts may float in a dreamy buzz, your body is more likely to find itself fixed in one spot for the duration of GDP’s effects. Granddaddy Purple is typically pulled off the shelf for consumers looking to combat pain, stress, insomnia, appetite loss, and muscle spasms. GDP blesses growers with massive yields which are ready for harvest following a 60 day flowering time indoors.