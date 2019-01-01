About this product
Rich in micronutrients, turmeric can be a potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant. Black pepper contains the world’s only known bio-enhancer, piperine, which helps the body to better absorb turmeric, increasing its potential health benefits.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Pachamama
Pachamama is the story of sharing what we have found through CBD - freedom from pain and a deeper connection with nature - so you may live a life of abundance and share what you have found with others.