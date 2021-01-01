About this product
Meet Cherricance, a sativa leaning hybrid, here to help manage nausea and stress. Infused with Kief, this blend of Cherry Kush x Slurricane has a sweet inhale with a gassy exhalation whose journey travels head to toe.
Pacific Reserve
Pacific Reserve is a fully permitted Light-Assisted Greenhouse in Monterey County. We offer 3.5g jarred Eighths, all-bud .7g individual Prerolls, 1g Crumble-Infused Prerolls, and 5 + 10 Preroll Packs.
