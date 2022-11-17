About this product
Meet Cherricance, a sativa leaning hybrid, here to help manage nausea and stress. Infused with Kief, this blend of Cherry Kush x Slurricane has a sweet inhale with a gassy exhalation whose journey travels head to toe.
Pacific Reserve
Our Hybrid Greenhouse is a state-of-the-art facility located in Monterey County. Free of salts, we grow each plant in its own pot of organic soil with organic nutrient using chemical-free pest control.
State License(s)
C11-0000136-LIC