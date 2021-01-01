About this product
She has a stellar high that numbs pain and anxiety as OG elevates your mood out of a stressful space. A refreshingly sweet and sour strain, Margy’s complex notes of fuel and skunk are combined with hints of bubble gum, thanks to Sour Dub crossed with Chem.
Pacific Reserve
Pacific Reserve is a fully permitted Light-Assisted Greenhouse in Monterey County. We offer 3.5g jarred Eighths, all-bud .7g individual Prerolls, 1g Crumble-Infused Prerolls, and 5 + 10 Preroll Packs.
