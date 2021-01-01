 Loading…

Orange Cream

by Pacific Reserve

We encourage you to take your time when discovering these terpenes. Parent genetic Orange Crush presents itself with more of a crisp, almost tangy nose, than a creamy one. This super uplifting sativa dominate strain finds balanced in it's flavor profile with plum puree and a lemon spritzer finish thanks to Juicy Fruit. Euphoric, Orange Cream won't stimulate your appetite as much as it will dry out your mouth.

Pacific Reserve is a fully permitted Light-Assisted Greenhouse in Monterey County. We offer 3.5g jarred Eighths, all-bud .7g individual Prerolls, 1g Crumble-Infused Prerolls, and 5 + 10 Preroll Packs.

