We encourage you to take your time when discovering these terpenes. Parent genetic Orange Crush presents itself with more of a crisp, almost tangy nose, than a creamy one. This super uplifting sativa dominate strain finds balanced in it’s flavor profile with plum puree and a lemon spritzer finish thanks to Juicy Fruit. Euphoric, Orange Cream won’t stimulate your appetite as much as it will dry out your mouth.