About this product
We encourage you to take your time when discovering these terpenes. Parent genetic Orange Crush presents itself with more of a crisp, almost tangy nose, than a creamy one. This super uplifting sativa dominate strain finds balanced in it’s flavor profile with plum puree and a lemon spritzer finish thanks to Juicy Fruit. Euphoric, Orange Cream won’t stimulate your appetite as much as it will dry out your mouth.
About this brand
Pacific Reserve
Our Hybrid Greenhouse is a state-of-the-art facility located in Monterey County. Free of salts, we grow each plant in its own pot of organic soil with organic nutrient using chemical-free pest control.
State License(s)
C11-0000136-LIC