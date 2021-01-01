About this product

A quarter, rolled. 10 x 0.7g prerolled joints. Fast acting and long lasting, this is a quarter of Pacific Dream Rolled. Cultivated for its ability to release stress, lessens pain and depression without increasing anxiety. With a sweet and spicy inhale, thanks to Blue Dream, this sativa dominant hybrid has a potent petrol exhalation brought on by Pacific Gas that coats the whole back your your throat.