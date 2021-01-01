 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Pacific Dream

Pacific Dream

by Pacific Reserve

Write a review
Pacific Reserve Cannabis Pre-rolls Pacific Dream

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

A quarter, rolled. 10 x 0.7g prerolled joints. Fast acting and long lasting, this is a quarter of Pacific Dream Rolled. Cultivated for its ability to release stress, lessens pain and depression without increasing anxiety. With a sweet and spicy inhale, thanks to Blue Dream, this sativa dominant hybrid has a potent petrol exhalation brought on by Pacific Gas that coats the whole back your your throat.

About this brand

Pacific Reserve Logo
Pacific Reserve is a fully permitted Light-Assisted Greenhouse in Monterey County. We offer 3.5g jarred Eighths, all-bud .7g individual Prerolls, 1g Crumble-Infused Prerolls, and 5 + 10 Preroll Packs.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review