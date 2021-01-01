About this product
A quarter, rolled. 10 x 0.7g prerolled joints. A sativa dominate hybrid, Ruby Frutti is an uplifted experience that encourages you to be present and participate. Parent genetic Mai Tai perpetuates pineapple on your inhale while Ruby Slippers saves its berry twist for the exhalation. Novice consumers should know this is a bit of a creeper strain.
About this brand
Pacific Reserve
Pacific Reserve is a fully permitted Light-Assisted Greenhouse in Monterey County. We offer 3.5g jarred Eighths, all-bud .7g individual Prerolls, 1g Crumble-Infused Prerolls, and 5 + 10 Preroll Packs.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.