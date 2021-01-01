 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Ruby Frutti

Ruby Frutti

by Pacific Reserve

Write a review
Pacific Reserve Cannabis Pre-rolls Ruby Frutti

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

A quarter, rolled. 10 x 0.7g prerolled joints. A sativa dominate hybrid, Ruby Frutti is an uplifted experience that encourages you to be present and participate. Parent genetic Mai Tai perpetuates pineapple on your inhale while Ruby Slippers saves its berry twist for the exhalation. Novice consumers should know this is a bit of a creeper strain.

About this brand

Pacific Reserve Logo
Pacific Reserve is a fully permitted Light-Assisted Greenhouse in Monterey County. We offer 3.5g jarred Eighths, all-bud .7g individual Prerolls, 1g Crumble-Infused Prerolls, and 5 + 10 Preroll Packs.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review