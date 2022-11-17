About this product
A quarter, rolled.
10 x 0.7g prerolled joints.
A sativa dominate hybrid, Ruby Frutti is an uplifted experience that encourages you to be present and participate. Parent genetic Mai Tai perpetuates pineapple on your inhale while Ruby Slippers saves its berry twist for the exhalation. Novice consumers should know this is a bit of a creeper strain.
10 x 0.7g prerolled joints.
A sativa dominate hybrid, Ruby Frutti is an uplifted experience that encourages you to be present and participate. Parent genetic Mai Tai perpetuates pineapple on your inhale while Ruby Slippers saves its berry twist for the exhalation. Novice consumers should know this is a bit of a creeper strain.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Pacific Reserve
Our Hybrid Greenhouse is a state-of-the-art facility located in Monterey County. Free of salts, we grow each plant in its own pot of organic soil with organic nutrient using chemical-free pest control.
State License(s)
C11-0000136-LIC