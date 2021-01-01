About this product

Don’t let the linage fool you: This isn’t a grape escape. Sundae Driver features a sugary floral flair thanks to parent genetics Fruity Pebbles OG x Grape Pie. It’s Fruity Pebbles that provides a euphoric experience as it lifts you from the grips of anxiety and depression, while Grape Pie relaxes your mind and body. Grab some snacks and settle in; Sundae Driver is perfect for watching a movie or binging a series.