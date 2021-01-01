 Loading…

Sundae Driver

by Pacific Reserve

Pacific Reserve Cannabis Flower Sundae Driver
Pacific Reserve Cannabis Flower Sundae Driver

Don’t let the linage fool you: This isn’t a grape escape. Sundae Driver features a sugary floral flair thanks to parent genetics Fruity Pebbles OG x Grape Pie. It’s Fruity Pebbles that provides a euphoric experience as it lifts you from the grips of anxiety and depression, while Grape Pie relaxes your mind and body. Grab some snacks and settle in; Sundae Driver is perfect for watching a movie or binging a series.

Pacific Reserve is a fully permitted Light-Assisted Greenhouse in Monterey County. We offer 3.5g jarred Eighths, all-bud .7g individual Prerolls, 1g Crumble-Infused Prerolls, and 5 + 10 Preroll Packs.

