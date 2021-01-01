CBD CIGARETTES
About this product
Pacific Roots pure CBD cigarettes with a touch of naturally occurring botanical pineapple express terpenes. They look and feel like a typical cigarette but are free of tobacco and nicotine. Our CBD smokes contain only 100% hemp flower. 20 Hempettes per pack USA organically grown hemp USDA Farm Bill compliant containing less than 0.3% THC All natural No added fillers Third-party tested for hemp compliance and purity Non-GMO CBDTQM Certified, making our CBD cigarettes the highest quality on the market
About this brand
Pacific Roots
