CBD CIGARETTES

by Pacific Roots

Pacific Roots Cannabis Pre-rolls CBD CIGARETTES
Pacific Roots Cannabis Pre-rolls CBD CIGARETTES

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Pacific Roots pure CBD cigarettes with a touch of naturally occurring botanical pineapple express terpenes. They look and feel like a typical cigarette but are free of tobacco and nicotine. Our CBD smokes contain only 100% hemp flower. 20 Hempettes per pack USA organically grown hemp USDA Farm Bill compliant containing less than 0.3% THC All natural No added fillers Third-party tested for hemp compliance and purity Non-GMO CBDTQM Certified, making our CBD cigarettes the highest quality on the market

About this brand

We have Roots in the Pacific and a global vision for well-living. We can deliver that mojo with the best hemp products in the world. Pacific Roots supplies the highest quality CBD products to four major markets: professional healthcare practitioners, smokable industry, adult entertainment retail and CBD retail outlets. Our products focus on wellness like our CBD suppositories and CBD patches, along with a second focus on pleasure such as CBD personal lubricant and CBD cigarettes. Everything we make, everything we do is with you in mind. Our products are created with the finest ingredients and produced with extreme care to make sure that their purity, potency, and effectiveness are what you would expect.

