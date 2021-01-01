CBD MUSCLE CREAM
by Pacific RootsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Pacific Roots 500mg full spectrum CBD muscle cream delivers the “entourage effect” by packing a rich profile of cannabinoids, flavonoids, and terpenes into a moisturizing, non-greasy rub. Perfect for use on sore muscles that need extra comfort. We’ve formulated a high concentration of whole-plant, full-spectrum CBD that contains THC at or less than 0.3%. 2oz 500mg CBD full spectrum muscle cream in a black glass jar CBD derived from USA organically grown hemp USDA Farm Bill compliant containing THC at or less than 0.3% Natural Ingredients Vegan No added fillers Non-greasy Manufactured in a certified cGMP facility Made in the USA Third-party tested for hemp compliance and purity Non-GMO CBDTQM certified, making our cannabidiol cream the highest quality on the market
About this brand
Pacific Roots
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.