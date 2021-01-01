 Loading…

CBD MUSCLE CREAM

by Pacific Roots

Pacific Roots Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals CBD MUSCLE CREAM

About this product

Pacific Roots 500mg full spectrum CBD muscle cream delivers the “entourage effect” by packing a rich profile of cannabinoids, flavonoids, and terpenes into a moisturizing, non-greasy rub. Perfect for use on sore muscles that need extra comfort. We’ve formulated a high concentration of whole-plant, full-spectrum CBD that contains THC at or less than 0.3%. 2oz 500mg CBD full spectrum muscle cream in a black glass jar CBD derived from USA organically grown hemp USDA Farm Bill compliant containing THC at or less than 0.3% Natural Ingredients Vegan No added fillers Non-greasy Manufactured in a certified cGMP facility Made in the USA Third-party tested for hemp compliance and purity Non-GMO CBDTQM certified, making our cannabidiol cream the highest quality on the market

About this brand

We have Roots in the Pacific and a global vision for well-living. We can deliver that mojo with the best hemp products in the world. Pacific Roots supplies the highest quality CBD products to four major markets: professional healthcare practitioners, smokable industry, adult entertainment retail and CBD retail outlets. Our products focus on wellness like our CBD suppositories and CBD patches, along with a second focus on pleasure such as CBD personal lubricant and CBD cigarettes. Everything we make, everything we do is with you in mind. Our products are created with the finest ingredients and produced with extreme care to make sure that their purity, potency, and effectiveness are what you would expect.

