CBD VEGAN GUMMIES

by Pacific Roots

Pacific Roots 750mg full spectrum CBD gummies are vegan! Our full spectrum CBD gummies are a delicious mixed berry flavor! These gummies deliver a powerful entourage effect by infusing a rich profile of full-spectrum cannabinoids, flavonoids, and terpenes into a tasty sweet gummy. We’ve formulated a high concentration of whole-plant, full-spectrum CBD that contains at or less than 0.3% total THC. Available in a black bottle Mixed berry flavor: strawberry & blueberry 750mg active full-spectrum CBD per bottle 25mg active full spectrum CBD per gummy USA organically grown hemp USDA Farm Bill compliant containing THC at or below 0.3% All natural flavors and colors No artificial sweeteners Vegan No added fillers Made in a certified GMP Laboratory Third-party tested for hemp compliance and purity Non-GMO Made in the USA CBDTQM certified, making our cannabidiol gummies the highest quality on the market

We have Roots in the Pacific and a global vision for well-living. We can deliver that mojo with the best hemp products in the world. Pacific Roots supplies the highest quality CBD products to four major markets: professional healthcare practitioners, smokable industry, adult entertainment retail and CBD retail outlets. Our products focus on wellness like our CBD suppositories and CBD patches, along with a second focus on pleasure such as CBD personal lubricant and CBD cigarettes. Everything we make, everything we do is with you in mind. Our products are created with the finest ingredients and produced with extreme care to make sure that their purity, potency, and effectiveness are what you would expect.

