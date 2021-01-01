About this product

Pacific Roots 750mg full spectrum CBD gummies are vegan! Our full spectrum CBD gummies are a delicious mixed berry flavor! These gummies deliver a powerful entourage effect by infusing a rich profile of full-spectrum cannabinoids, flavonoids, and terpenes into a tasty sweet gummy. We’ve formulated a high concentration of whole-plant, full-spectrum CBD that contains at or less than 0.3% total THC.



Available in a black bottle

Mixed berry flavor: strawberry & blueberry

750mg active full-spectrum CBD per bottle

25mg active full spectrum CBD per gummy

USA organically grown hemp

USDA Farm Bill compliant containing THC at or below 0.3%

All natural flavors and colors

No artificial sweeteners

Vegan

No added fillers

Made in a certified GMP Laboratory

Third-party tested for hemp compliance and purity

Non-GMO

Made in the USA

CBDTQM certified, making our cannabidiol gummies the highest quality on the market