Pacific Roots 750mg full spectrum CBD gummies are vegan! Our full spectrum CBD gummies are a delicious mixed berry flavor! These gummies deliver a powerful entourage effect by infusing a rich profile of full-spectrum cannabinoids, flavonoids, and terpenes into a tasty sweet gummy. We’ve formulated a high concentration of whole-plant, full-spectrum CBD that contains at or less than 0.3% total THC.
Available in a black bottle
Mixed berry flavor: strawberry & blueberry
750mg active full-spectrum CBD per bottle
25mg active full spectrum CBD per gummy
USA organically grown hemp
USDA Farm Bill compliant containing THC at or below 0.3%
All natural flavors and colors
No artificial sweeteners
Vegan
No added fillers
Made in a certified GMP Laboratory
Third-party tested for hemp compliance and purity
Non-GMO
Made in the USA
CBDTQM certified, making our cannabidiol gummies the highest quality on the market
