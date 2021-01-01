WELLNESS SENSITIVE CBD SUPPOSITORIES
by Pacific RootsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Pacific Roots 30mg Wellness Sensitive CBD Suppositories deliver cannabidiol (CBD) to your most sensitive areas. These hemp suppositories can be taken safely vaginally or rectally as recommended by your healthcare provider. We’ve formulated Wellness Sensitive for those needing a gentler approach. Wellness Sensitive is formulated with CBD and cocoa butter for optimal absorption and targeted delivery. This Pacific Roots Wellness Sensitive line of cannabidiol suppositories are THC Free. Available in 10 or 30 count CBD suppositories per pack 30mg active CBD each, adding up to 300mg or 900mg of active CBD per box 25mg magnesium each CBD suppository Sensitive formula using cocoa butter USA organically grown hemp USDA Farm Bill compliant containing non-detectable THC at 0.0% All natural No added fillers Made in a certified pharmacy Third-party tested for hemp compliance and purity Non-GMO CBDTQM certified, making our cannabidiol suppositories the highest quality on the market
About this brand
Pacific Roots
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.