About this product

Pacific Roots 30mg Wellness Sensitive CBD Suppositories deliver cannabidiol (CBD) to your most sensitive areas. These hemp suppositories can be taken safely vaginally or rectally as recommended by your healthcare provider. We’ve formulated Wellness Sensitive for those needing a gentler approach. Wellness Sensitive is formulated with CBD and cocoa butter for optimal absorption and targeted delivery. This Pacific Roots Wellness Sensitive line of cannabidiol suppositories are THC Free.



Available in 10 or 30 count CBD suppositories per pack

30mg active CBD each, adding up to 300mg or 900mg of active CBD per box

25mg magnesium each CBD suppository

Sensitive formula using cocoa butter

USA organically grown hemp

USDA Farm Bill compliant containing non-detectable THC at 0.0%

All natural

No added fillers

Made in a certified pharmacy

Third-party tested for hemp compliance and purity

Non-GMO

CBDTQM certified, making our cannabidiol suppositories the highest quality on the market