Pagoda
About this strain
Lavender
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Lavender, also known as "Lavender Kush," is an indica marijuana strain. Built from strains around the world, Lavender by Soma Seeds has its origins from Super Skunk, Big Skunk Korean and Afghani Hawaiian. According to growers, this strain has dense buds that give off a floral and spicy aroma. It has a dark purple coloration at the ends of its leaves.
