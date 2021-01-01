CBD Gummies 200mg - 2 Pack Bundle | Palm Organix
by Palm Organix™Write a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Our CBD gummies 200mg Bundle are manufactured with nanoemulsion technology to provide maximum absorption and optimum bioavailability. Each jar contains 20 CBD gummies. 2 Jars CBD gummies included.
About this brand
Palm Organix™
Premium CBD products - Broad Spectrum - Lab Tested - Fast Absorption - Made in the USA - Free Shipping Palm Organix™ is a family-owned business started by Alex and Karen in 2018. As owner operators they value trust, attention to detail, and quality when it comes to their products and their business. They are committed to their customers and community. Their mission is to listen, educate, assist, and support every single client during their CBD journey.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.