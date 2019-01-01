 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Capsules
  5. Premium CBD 25mg Softgels Melatonin Blend 750mg bottle

Premium CBD 25mg Softgels Melatonin Blend 750mg bottle

by Palm Organix

Write a review
Palm Organix Edibles Capsules Premium CBD 25mg Softgels Melatonin Blend 750mg bottle

$99.95MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Enjoy all the anti-inflamatory benefits of our Phytocannabinoid-Rich (PCR) Softgels combined with Melatonin for a relaxing goodnight sleep.  Createded with our patent pending water-soluble PCR hemp oil this product contains 25 mg of phytocannabinoid-rich hemp oil and 1 mg of melatonin per dose. It is designed to have maximum absorption and optimum bioavailability via the nanoemulsion based delivery system.  The cannabinoid and melatonin emulsion droplets are approximately 25 nanometers in size, much lower than the 100-5000 nanometers used by most industry standard competitors. The high surface area of cannabinoid and melatonin droplets leads to much higher absorption in the bloodstream. The enhanced and consistent absorption (despite fed vs. fasting state) leads to predictable biological response. Manufactured in USA | Organically Grown Hemp | Pharmaceutical Grade | Broad Spectrum | Zero THC

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Palm Organix Logo
Premium CBD products - Organic - Broad Spectrum - Fast Absorption - Made in the USA Palm Organix | Leading Difference Palm Organix sought out a premier U.S. based biosciences laboratory capable of fulfilling our high standards and meeting our twelve-point checklist for formulating Premier CBD products. ZERO THC No pesticides Broad Spectrum No Metals Organically Grown Pharmaceutical Grade Gluten Free Fast Absorption Non-GMO 3rd Party Lab Tested Quality manufacturing Made in USA Palm Organix premium CBD products cater to those seeking the highest quality natural remedy. Our products lead the field in those seeking a natural supplement to promote overall health and wellness. Palm Organix is the result of our meticulous research and mission to introduce a premier product in the CBD space. We are so sure you will love our products and the results you experience we offer a 100% satisfaction guarantee. Shipping is always FREE. Our products are also available at our retail location at the Palisades Center Mall, 1760 Palisades Center Drive, West Nyack, NY, 10994