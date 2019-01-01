About this product
Our broad spectrum Phytocannabinoid-Rich tinctures promote health and healing through their anti-inflamitory properties. The patented extraction and purification process removes 100% of THC making it a premier product. Palm Organix orange tinctures are perfect those exploring the health benefits of CBD for the first time or long time daily users. Enjoy the tasty orange flavor while using sublingually, hold under the tongue for 30-90 seconds for best results. Manufactured in USA | Organically Grown Hemp | Pharmaceutical Grade
