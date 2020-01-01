 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Premium CBD Mint Tincture

Premium CBD Mint Tincture

by Palm Organix™

Our broad spectrum Phytocannabinoid-Rich tinctures help promote overall health and well being. The patented extraction and purification process removes 100% of THC making it a premier product.  Palm Organix mint tinctures are perfect those exploring the health benefits of CBD for the first time or long time daily users.  Enjoy the tasty mint flavor while using sublingually, hold under the tongue for 30-90 seconds for best results. Our mint tinctures are available in 3 strengths, 500mg, 1000mg, and 1500mg.

Premium CBD products - Broad Spectrum - Lab Tested - Fast Absorption - Made in the USA - Free Shipping Palm Organix™ is a family-owned business started by Alex and Karen in 2018. As owner operators they value trust, attention to detail, and quality when it comes to their products and their business. They are committed to their customers and community. Their mission is to listen, educate, assist, and support every single client during their CBD journey.