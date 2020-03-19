 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Lava Cake

by Palomar Craft Cannabis

About this product

Genetics: Thin Mint Cookies x Grape Pie The Lava Cake flowers dense bright green buds are layered with rich purples and smells of fresh baked sweet bread. High in terpenes this strain is powerful in releasing stress and has been known to cause the giggles.

1 customer review

Abby1869

It’s really good smells like chocolate and fruity most importantly the high is amazing hits you fast

About this brand

Palomar is focused on the well being of the people we serve and the plants we grow. Founded in 2010 – Palomar is committed to producing the highest quality cannabis using responsible growing methods and innovative technology. For the safety and well being of our consumers, we omit any use of harmful pesticides and fertilizers. We ensure that every plant is individually cared for by hand, starting with our own special blend of organic soil. Every batch is lab tested and the results are tracked by batch codes. Our cannabis is grown thoughtfully with our fans best interests at heart and it is our promise to deliver one of the finest experiences within the cannabis world.