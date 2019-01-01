It's proven that apparel "Bottoms" are significantly more attention-getting than any other apparel category. Polo Shirts are lame. Use us as a way to stand out because you are proud of the Brand, Company, Team or Organization you represent. 12-piece minimums with pricing DROPPING when you go to 48+. Call Scott @ 407-883-2076 for more info on how to create your EXCLUSIVE "High-end" Apparel. It's a new program and can be confusing at first glimpse so call any time.