adamscott1990
on February 13th, 2019
I think it’s a great addition to what I use to help with my Lupus. I used this everyday and it was amazing.
$129.99MSRP
Panther Wellness Full Spectrum Hemp Balm Size: 2 oz/60mL Our Ultra Pure Full Spectrum Hemp Balm is 100% natural, Colorado grown and third party lab tested. It contains naturally occurring phytonutrients, terpenes, essential oils and more in every serving. Amazing for deep tissue and relaxing massage. Panther Wellness hemp balm is known for help with: Calming and relaxation. Promotes Healthy Skin. Inflammation - Strong Natural Anti-inflammatory. Relief muscles and joints pain and inflammation. Relief and Improve Severe Skin Condition. Offered In 4 Different Concentration to choose from: 250mg - Mild 400mg - Moderate 1000mg - Strong
on January 7th, 2019
I have neuropathy in the bottom of my feet. This product seems to take the pain away. Believe me I’ve tried everything on the market this is the best .
on December 13th, 2018
I have been suffering with arthritis in my knees for a while, steps were not my friend, and sitting with my legs curled up was very painful. I used the balm for the first time tonight. My pain is gone! I've been sitting all evening with my legs curled up and there is no pain.