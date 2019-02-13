 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  Home
  Products
  Hemp CBD
  Hemp CBD topicals
  Full Spectrum Hemp Balm - Panther Wellness 1000mg - Camphor Mix - 2 fl. oz. (60 ml)

by Panther Wellness

$129.99MSRP

About this product

Panther Wellness Full Spectrum Hemp Balm Size: 2 oz/60mL Our Ultra Pure Full Spectrum Hemp Balm is 100% natural, Colorado grown and third party lab tested. It contains naturally occurring phytonutrients, terpenes, essential oils and more in every serving. Amazing for deep tissue and relaxing massage. Panther Wellness hemp balm is known for help with: Calming and relaxation. Promotes Healthy Skin. Inflammation - Strong Natural Anti-inflammatory. Relief muscles and joints pain and inflammation. Relief and Improve Severe Skin Condition. Offered In 4 Different Concentration to choose from: 250mg - Mild 400mg - Moderate 1000mg - Strong

adamscott1990

I think it’s a great addition to what I use to help with my Lupus. I used this everyday and it was amazing.

Yusefhabif

I have neuropathy in the bottom of my feet. This product seems to take the pain away. Believe me I’ve tried everything on the market this is the best .

chiquicrespo

I have been suffering with arthritis in my knees for a while, steps were not my friend, and sitting with my legs curled up was very painful. I used the balm for the first time tonight. My pain is gone! I've been sitting all evening with my legs curled up and there is no pain.

About this brand

Panther Wellness is a family-owned company committed to delivering the purest, most efficacious full spectrum hemp wellness products available in the world. We know your daily battle for health and well-being because it is our battle too. We make pure Full Spectrum Hemp oil products that preserve the natural potency and intrinsic benefits of the plant.