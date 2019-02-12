annerose
on February 12th, 2019
I like the fact that my joint pain is GONE taking these capsules in combination with drops and my sleep has improved.
Panther Wellness Full Spectrum Hemp Capsules Size: 25mg per Cap (30 Caps) Our Full Spectrum Hemp Capsules are 100% natural, Colorado grown and third party lab tested. It contains naturally occurring phytonutrients, terpenes, essential oils and more in every serving. Panther Wellness hemp oil is known for help with: Calming and relaxation. Anxiety and stress relief. Insomnia and quality sleep. Inflammation - Strong Natural Anti-inflammatory. Pain relief. Relief muscles and joints pain and inflammation.
on November 15th, 2018
I take the capsules at night before bed to help with sleep problems. Their products ship fast and tracking numbers are provided. the customer service is also good.. “Highly Recommended”
on September 28th, 2018
I replaced my use of advil with these capsules. They work better and don't give you a drowsy effect when you wake up in the morning. I also use these for headaches and other small pain and it is more effective.