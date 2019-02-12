 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. Full Spectrum Hemp Capsules - Panther Wellness 25 mg per Cap (30 caps)

Full Spectrum Hemp Capsules - Panther Wellness 25 mg per Cap (30 caps)

by Panther Wellness

Skip to Reviews
5.04
Panther Wellness Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Full Spectrum Hemp Capsules - Panther Wellness 25 mg per Cap (30 caps)

$75.99MSRP

About this product

Panther Wellness Full Spectrum Hemp Capsules Size: 25mg per Cap (30 Caps) Our Full Spectrum Hemp Capsules are 100% natural, Colorado grown and third party lab tested. It contains naturally occurring phytonutrients, terpenes, essential oils and more in every serving. Panther Wellness hemp oil is known for help with: Calming and relaxation. Anxiety and stress relief. Insomnia and quality sleep. Inflammation - Strong Natural Anti-inflammatory. Pain relief. Relief muscles and joints pain and inflammation.

4 customer reviews

Show all
5.04

write a review

annerose

I like the fact that my joint pain is GONE taking these capsules in combination with drops and my sleep has improved.

emmaschmdtz

I take the capsules at night before bed to help with sleep problems. Their products ship fast and tracking numbers are provided. the customer service is also good.. “Highly Recommended”

Darrena621

I replaced my use of advil with these capsules. They work better and don't give you a drowsy effect when you wake up in the morning. I also use these for headaches and other small pain and it is more effective.

About this brand

Panther Wellness Logo
Panther Wellness is a family-owned company committed to delivering the purest, most efficacious full spectrum hemp wellness products available in the world. We know your daily battle for health and well-being because it is our battle too. We make pure Full Spectrum Hemp oil products that preserve the natural potency and intrinsic benefits of the plant.