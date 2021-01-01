 Loading…

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Papa & Barkley’s CBD Releaf Balm is a rich, natural, botanical balm that delivers hours of comfort, making it perfect for everyday use. Infused by our proprietary process, it’s unmatched for potency and terpene content. Made with simple, plant-based ingredients our Releaf Balm has a subtly herbaceous scent, and once applied, delivers warmth followed by a cooling sensation to maximize relief.

About this brand

Papa & Barkley Logo
The Papa & Barkley Releaf line was inspired by a son's dedication to relieve his elderly father's debilitating back pain. After all conventional treatments failed, he was determined to develop and craft his own solution to the problem. The result was a highly effective formulation that is the foundation of our product line. Our products are made with premium cannabis flower and are triple lab tested to ensure premium quality. Ultimately we believe that our products are better for you

