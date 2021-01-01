About this product

Our capsules contain Papa & Barkley’s triple-tested whole-plant oil into a fixed dose. Entirely vegan and gluten-free, each capsule is activated with 30mg of cannabinoids and is ideal for whole body aches and pains. Available in CBD-dominant or THC-rich ratios, Releaf Capsules reduce inflammation and enhance your mood. Made for habitual dosing, the Releaf capsule is ideal to take as part of your daily routine and convenient for those on the go. Available in 7 count and 30 count bottles. We recommend a starting dose of one capsule daily and believe it is best taken with food. Store the product in a cool to room temperature setting and keep away from direct sunlight. Use only as directed by a physician.