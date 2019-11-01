RobertSmokesGrass
on November 1st, 2019
I love these papers so much! The prints are so much fun! These little packs are great for gifts for your design minded smoker friends!
Product Details: -- Organic unbleached rolling papers -- 12 king sized sheets printed with non-toxic vegetable based colorings -- 12 smart slim ultra premium filters -- Multi-functional packing tool -- Soft, smooth, slow-burning
on October 24th, 2019
The best! I love the quality and designs.