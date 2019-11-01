 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Custom-Printed Organic Rolling Papers Kit

by Papers + Ink

About this product

Product Details: -- Organic unbleached rolling papers -- 12 king sized sheets printed with non-toxic vegetable based colorings -- 12 smart slim ultra premium filters -- Multi-functional packing tool -- Soft, smooth, slow-burning

RobertSmokesGrass

I love these papers so much! The prints are so much fun! These little packs are great for gifts for your design minded smoker friends!

URHighnessSF

The best! I love the quality and designs.

About this brand

Paper+Ink Studio creates and curates design-oriented articles for the sophisticated consumer. Working in our studio and with other artisans, we offer unique designs, the highest quality components, that are responsibly sourced bringing you the best of the best in each of our products. We are known for creating premium custom-printed organic hemp rolling papers kits handmade in Los Angeles and other smoking accessories.