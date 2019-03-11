 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Portable vaporizers
  5. PCKT One Plus Avalanche

PCKT One Plus Avalanche

by PCKT Vapor

Skip to Reviews
5.02
PCKT Vapor Vaping Portable Vaporizers PCKT One Plus Avalanche
PCKT Vapor Vaping Portable Vaporizers PCKT One Plus Avalanche
PCKT Vapor Vaping Portable Vaporizers PCKT One Plus Avalanche
PCKT Vapor Vaping Portable Vaporizers PCKT One Plus Avalanche

$59.95MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

The PCKT One Plus features a high capacity 660 mah battery with 3 practical power modes to suit your hardware needs. Pass-through charging and a 5-click on/off feature, allows for absolute function and safety when not in use. Gold plated magnetic adapters make any 510 cartridge ready in a snap. Inhale Activation and Manual Fire allows for use with both top and bottom airflow cartridges.

2 customer reviews

5.02

write a review

Mugur

I love the stylish compact look and also the fact that is so simple to use.

Robstabob

Bought this last week and so far I’ve been loving it. I still have my PCKT one which still works great so I was hesitant on buying the plus but I upgraded to the plus to fit Ccell and figured I’d let my gf take my PCKT one. I have their SPRK cart as well and it’s great. Only downside is the mouthpiece is kind of short, but I mean it’s more of an issue with the aesthetic rather than the usability.

About this brand

PCKT Vapor Logo
In 2017, PCKT Vapor was formed in the San Francisco Bay Area with the goal of pushing for change in the cannabis industry. For too long, cheap batteries and inferior products have plagued cartridge users. While it seemed that cannabis extraction methods were rapidly improving, the technology to support it remained largely unchanged. Purposefully designed, the improved PCKT ONE+ was created to embody the fusion of style and function. After extensive testing, PCKT ONE+ has evolved into a premium device built specifically for use with any 510 cartridge system. The artistic nature of PCKT Vapor means that conformity and settling are not an option. With this in mind we have designed and created the SPRK Cartridge, a high-end and beautifully designed refillable 510 cartridge to work seamlessly with the new PCKT ONE+. Be on the lookout for more PCKT announcements as we strive towards improving the cannabis industry.