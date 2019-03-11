Mugur
on March 11th, 2019
I love the stylish compact look and also the fact that is so simple to use.
The PCKT One Plus features a high capacity 660 mah battery with 3 practical power modes to suit your hardware needs. Pass-through charging and a 5-click on/off feature, allows for absolute function and safety when not in use. Gold plated magnetic adapters make any 510 cartridge ready in a snap. Inhale Activation and Manual Fire allows for use with both top and bottom airflow cartridges.
on February 17th, 2019
Bought this last week and so far I’ve been loving it. I still have my PCKT one which still works great so I was hesitant on buying the plus but I upgraded to the plus to fit Ccell and figured I’d let my gf take my PCKT one. I have their SPRK cart as well and it’s great. Only downside is the mouthpiece is kind of short, but I mean it’s more of an issue with the aesthetic rather than the usability.