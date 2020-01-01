 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Chocolates
  5. 2:1 Dark Chocolate Bar 65mg

2:1 Dark Chocolate Bar 65mg

by Peak Extracts

Write a review
Peak Extracts Edibles Chocolates 2:1 Dark Chocolate Bar 65mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Peak Extracts Logo
Our color-coded packaging helps people navigate the edible experience – whether you’re a seasoned user or a novice looking to try cannabis for the first time. We balance predictability while honoring the diversity of the cannabis plant.Our founder’s journey with Crohn’s disease, medical research and the study of Traditional Chinese Medicine led her to a very special herb – Cannabis.