queenbuffalo
on December 7th, 2019
I love this flavor! Now more interested to check other flavors from the PEAK.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
OG Kush contains high levels of Humulene terpenes that give a citrusy fragrance with a hint of musty scent. It is a cross offspring of Northern California's Emerald Triangle and Amsterdam's Hindu Kush. It is known to be one of the most uplifting strains. Expect average to strong couch-lock effect after you consume it.
on December 7th, 2019
I love this flavor! Now more interested to check other flavors from the PEAK.