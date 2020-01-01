 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Kosher Jack

Kosher Jack

by Pearl Pharma

Write a review
Pearl Pharma Cannabis Flower Kosher Jack
Pearl Pharma Cannabis Flower Kosher Jack
Pearl Pharma Cannabis Flower Kosher Jack

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Kosher Jack is our multiple award-winning sativa strain. This original Jack Herer cut has been with us since the beginning and is one of our patients' favorite strains. Named after renowned cannabis activist and author of Emperor Wears No Clothes, Jack Herer, the strain was created to provide patients with the cerebral effects of the best sativa. Our Kosher Jack Herer tests consistently above 22% total cannabinoids. The most recent test results came back at 24.97%!! The pleasant fruity and spicy aroma companied by the cerebral euphoria make this strain one that is not to be missed!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Jack Herer

Jack Herer
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Jack Herer is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain that has gained as much renown as its namesake, the marijuana activist and author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes. Combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk cross, Sensi Seeds created Jack Herer hoping to capture both cerebral elevation and heavy resin production. Its rich genetic background gives rise to several different variations of Jack Herer, each phenotype bearing its own unique features and effects. However, consumers typically describe this 55% sativa hybrid as blissful, clear-headed, and creative.

Jack Herer was created in the Netherlands in the mid-1990s, where it was later distributed by Dutch pharmacies as a recognized medical-grade strain. Since then, this spicy, pine-scented strain has taken home numerous awards for its quality and potency. Many breeders have attempted to cultivate this staple strain themselves in sunny or Mediterranean climates, and indoor growers should wait 50 to 70 days for Jack Herer to flower.

About this brand

Pearl Pharma Logo
Pearl Pharma is a cultivation company that has been growing since 1998. Our most famous strain would be our Kosher Jack, followed closely by our Sin Mint Cookies from seeds by SinCity Seeds. Located in multiple dispensaries and delivery services across Southern California, Pearl Pharma has flower, concentrates, and pre-rolls for any mood of your week.