gstar09
on January 18th, 2019
ok overall experience.
PenSimple by PenSimple
on January 18th, 2019
on December 31st, 2017
Cool idea, poor execution. They advertise being able to grind sticky buds and such, but my pen got clogged up more often than it worked. I kept having to open it up and manually force the herb through. Also, I didn't initially realize but this is not an electric grinder. It just has a manual grinder attached to the top which is a bit of a let down. All in all, good construction but bad execution.