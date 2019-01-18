azureking32123 on December 31st, 2017

Cool idea, poor execution. They advertise being able to grind sticky buds and such, but my pen got clogged up more often than it worked. I kept having to open it up and manually force the herb through. Also, I didn't initially realize but this is not an electric grinder. It just has a manual grinder attached to the top which is a bit of a let down. All in all, good construction but bad execution.