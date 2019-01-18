 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
PenSimple

by PenSimple

$79.00MSRP

About this product

PenSimple by PenSimple

2 customer reviews

azureking32123

Cool idea, poor execution. They advertise being able to grind sticky buds and such, but my pen got clogged up more often than it worked. I kept having to open it up and manually force the herb through. Also, I didn't initially realize but this is not an electric grinder. It just has a manual grinder attached to the top which is a bit of a let down. All in all, good construction but bad execution.

About this brand

PenSimple Logo
The revolutionary grinder, storage unit, and automated dispenser that makes your herbs accessible at the push of a button.