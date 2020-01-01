About this product

PERFECTO by Perfect is a sauce-infused preroll that’s twice as good. This two-sided preroll has a super fresh aroma, consistent effects, longer shelf life, and is good for small dosage. NightCap is a special blend of terpene-rich varieties formulated to ease the mind and relax the body. You may finally be able to shut off your brain and watch your worries wither away. INSTRUCTIONS: Cut to size, light, and enjoy. DOSAGE: Start with 1-2 doses for light users; 3-4 for doses medium users. STORAGE: Recommended to keep cold.