Logo for the brand Perfect

Perfect

Perfect NightCap PERFECTO - Live Resin Infused Preroll

PERFECTO by Perfect is a live resin-infused preroll that’s twice as good. This two-sided preroll has a super fresh aroma, consistent effects, longer shelf life, and is good for small dosage.

NightCap is a special blend of terpene-rich varieties formulated to ease the mind and relax the body. You may finally be able to shut off your brain and watch your worries wither away.

INSTRUCTIONS: Cut to size, light, and enjoy.

DOSAGE: Start with 1 dose and note the effects.

STORAGE: Recommended to keep cold.
