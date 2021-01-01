About this product

PERFECTO by Perfect is a live resin-infused preroll that’s twice as good. This two-sided preroll has a super fresh aroma, consistent effects, longer shelf life, and is good for small dosage.



NightCap is a special blend of terpene-rich varieties formulated to ease the mind and relax the body. You may finally be able to shut off your brain and watch your worries wither away.



INSTRUCTIONS: Cut to size, light, and enjoy.



DOSAGE: Start with 1 dose and note the effects.



STORAGE: Recommended to keep cold.