 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. Snooze Instant CBD Blend

Snooze Instant CBD Blend

by Performance Tea

Write a review
Performance Tea Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Snooze Instant CBD Blend
Performance Tea Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Snooze Instant CBD Blend

$49.95MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

A hot cup of our newest blend, Snooze with CBD, will fit seamlessly into your evening routine. With its comforting aroma and perfectly balanced flavor from a blend of soothing herbs, including delicate chamomile, peppermint, and black currant, you can get that wonderful feeling of tranquility and relaxation. End your day with Snooze to help unwind from a hectic day. Snooze combines chamomile, passionflower, ​and our full-spectrum hemp extract to provide that traditional calming feeling of a sleepy-time tea. Our caffeine-free, instant herbal tea powder is a simple step you won’t mind slipping into your nightly practices. A good night’s sleep is a priority for all of us. Quiet your active mind to get the sleep you deserve. And who knows, maybe it’ll even leave you wanting to hit the snooze button come morning. Stir it up in a mug of hot water and start catching those Zzz's!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Performance Tea Logo
Performance Tea offers a variety of instant water-soluble CBD teas with added adaptogens, handcrafted for superior quality and function. PT CBD blends, Recovery, Revive and Snooze, contain 20 mg per serving of organically-grown Colorado hemp, vapor distilled for an ultrapure product to support a healthy lifestyle. PT CBD teas are producing real-world benefits for real people; better sleep, better recovery, better living.