Casablanca

by Phantom Farms

About this product

Casa Blanca is a uniform flower with a velvety aesthetic thanks to its heavy glaze of resinous frost. Its soft sweet aroma is a blend of earthy notes with a nutty finish. The flavor of Casa Blanca is smooth and creamy, bringing with it an earthy expansive smoke that packs a cerebral punch.

LittleLuChaos

Seems like an indica dominant hybrid that has a great classic head high. It gives me a very relaxed, peaceful feeling without getting too lost or distracted. I definitely prefer taking this around evening in moderation. Too much seems to cause a lot of underlying depression to resurface. As someone who's extremely sensitive to getting too high on indica, this is a very good, soft, smooth reintroduction to it. I start experiencing a light head fuzzy after about 15 minutes, but it's countered with a little energy boost just briefly. Enough for me to have the motivation to work on crafts and art. But too much of this and I'm couch locked and napping for the rest of the day.

About this brand

Phantom Farms, a licensed recreational cannabis producer, was founded in Oregon in 2008 on the principle that the best products come straight from the earth. We cultivate Clean Green Certified® cannabis using organic methods, sustainable practices and volcanic filtered water in both our indoor and outdoor facilities. No exceptions. When aligned, these factors provide for a flourishing ecosystem – the perfect environment for mighty tasty cannabis.