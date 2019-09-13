LittleLuChaos on September 13th, 2019

Seems like an indica dominant hybrid that has a great classic head high. It gives me a very relaxed, peaceful feeling without getting too lost or distracted. I definitely prefer taking this around evening in moderation. Too much seems to cause a lot of underlying depression to resurface. As someone who's extremely sensitive to getting too high on indica, this is a very good, soft, smooth reintroduction to it. I start experiencing a light head fuzzy after about 15 minutes, but it's countered with a little energy boost just briefly. Enough for me to have the motivation to work on crafts and art. But too much of this and I'm couch locked and napping for the rest of the day.