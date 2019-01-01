About this product

Mt. PLEASANT w/TerpEnhanceTM (PRODUCT CONTAINS <0.3% THC AND YOU COULD POSSIBLY FAIIL A DRUG SCREEN IF CONSUMED) 3000 mg CBD from Full Spectrum Distillate in MCT Peppermint Flavor 2.04 fl oz (60 mL) This is our Extra Strength Full Spectrum Distillate Formulation enhanced with our TerpEnhanceTM organic cannabis terpene blend to enhance the entourage effect and overall efficacy of the formulation. The high concentration of CBD (50 mg/mL), as well as the entourage of other effects brought on by other cannabinoids and terpenes that are present in this formulation, make this product very effective! Full spectrum distillate contains all the cannabinoids and terpenes that are grown in our hemp plants, including THC, but at low concentrations (<0.3%). See our Mt. Pleasant Page for more information on our terpene-enhanced full spectrum distillate derived products. Directions for Use: Shake well before use. Adults take 1 mL under the tongue twice daily. Storage: Store in a cool, dry place, away from light. do not use if safety seal is broken. Disclaimer: Keep out of reach of children. Not to be used during pregnancy or lactation. Please consult a physician before taking if you have a medical condition or are currently taking other medications. Safety Warning: This product has not been evaluated by the US FDA and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. This product contains <0.3% THC, compliant with the Federal Farm Bill. Ingredients: MCT Oil, CO2 Extracted Hemp Distillate, Organic Terpene Blend, All-Natural Peppermint Oil.