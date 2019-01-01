 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Wises Landing 2X 2000mg CBD Oil – Citrus "THC FREE"

Wises Landing 2X 2000mg CBD Oil – Citrus "THC FREE"

by PHARM CBD

$150.00MSRP

$150.00MSRP

About this product

2000 mg CBD + TerpEnhance Formula in MCT Citrus Flavor 1.02 fl oz (30 mL) This is our Extra Strength Formulation in our fantastic Citrus flavor! See our Wises Landing Page for more information on the terpene blend in this formulation. Directions for Use: Shake well before use. Adults take 1 mL under the tongue twice daily. Storage: Store in a cool, dry place, away from light. do not use if safety seal is broken. Disclaimer: Keep out of reach of children. Not to be used during pregnancy or lactation. Please consult a physician before taking if you have a medical condition or are currently taking other medications. Safety Warning: This product has not been evaluated by the US FDA and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. This product contains no detectable THC, compliant with the Federal Farm Bill. Ingredients: MCT Oil, Proprietary Organic Terpene Blend, All-Natural Flavoring.

About this brand

High-Quality. Third-Party Lab-Tested. Hemp-Derived. Cannabinoid-Based Healthcare Products.