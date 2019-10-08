 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Red Kross

by Pharmers Hemp

About this product

(Red Kross) is an F3 cross between the Baox and Finola varieties. For each cross both male and female plants were hand selected from thousands of plants in the field for their individual phenotypes. Specifically breeding for structure, short stature, speed of development, terpene production and of course CBD content. The (Red Kross) takes anywhere from 90 to 120 days to harvest depending on the phenotype. This spread in Harvest dates is considered an attribute because it allows the farmer to harvest the crop over an entire month rather than one week. Thus, cutting down on the need for large drying facilities and large work forces required for varieties that have short Harvest windows. When started at the end of May (Red Kross) begins to harvest in late August and finishes at the end of September yielding anywhere from 1/2 to 2 pounds of biomass. The ratio CBD to THC is approximately 20:1 with some phenotypes expressing ratios of 30:1.

drewski1972

Rolled a thin joint with top paper. First toke is sweet, zesty and some heady effects are felt immediately, I take a second toke and notice definite pain relief and anti inflamitory effects. This strain is sold as a indica and it does have more of a relaxing effect, (no paranoia).

About this brand

Specializing in problem solving. We have 25 years of industry knowledge to give the best quality, cost, and high results service. Turning Farmers in to Pharmers is our motto. Transitioning agriculturally is not as easy as a DIY. You can go to Youtube and try to learn how to do this, but I promise you there will be a lot of trial and error. We are here to cut that process out and teach Farmers the right way to get the best bang for their buck, right from the start. We have been working in the Oregon Hemp Program from the first year its been legal and have gone through our trail and error to get to this point to be able to provide such a service. In 2018 we did over 200 acres in CA and over 350 acres in Oregon. We are very comfortable with large scale farming and work with Fortune 500 companies. Between all of our "Pharmers" we have many different projects in multiple different states; dealing with a wide variety of problems and knowledge to handle those problems in the best possible way to not harm the product.