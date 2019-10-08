(Red Kross) is an F3 cross between the Baox and Finola varieties. For each cross both male and female plants were hand selected from thousands of plants in the field for their individual phenotypes. Specifically breeding for structure, short stature, speed of development, terpene production and of course CBD content.



The (Red Kross) takes anywhere from 90 to 120 days to harvest depending on the phenotype. This spread in Harvest dates is considered an attribute because it allows the farmer to harvest the crop over an entire month rather than one week.



Thus, cutting down on the need for large drying facilities and large work forces required for varieties that have short Harvest windows. When started at the end of May (Red Kross) begins to harvest in late August and finishes at the end of September yielding anywhere from 1/2 to 2 pounds of biomass. The ratio CBD to THC is approximately 20:1 with some phenotypes expressing ratios of 30:1.