Love Potion #9 Bong Buddies
About this product
2g of Phat Panda flower, with nugs the perfect size for packing a bowl! Hold your nose, close your eyes, and take a toke! Love Potion #9 is a potent hybrid that may arouse your curiosity, awaken your creativity, and relax you to your bones! Known for its aphrodisiac properties, this strain is best enjoyed with company.
About this brand
Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
About this strain
Love Potion #9
Love Potion #9 is an indica-dominant strain with a sweet, fruity flavor and potent effects best suited for evening use.
