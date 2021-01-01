 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Love Potion #9 Bong Buddies
Indica

Love Potion #9 Bong Buddies

by Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms

Write a review
Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms Cannabis Flower Love Potion #9 Bong Buddies

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

2g of Phat Panda flower, with nugs the perfect size for packing a bowl! Hold your nose, close your eyes, and take a toke! Love Potion #9 is a potent hybrid that may arouse your curiosity, awaken your creativity, and relax you to your bones! Known for its aphrodisiac properties, this strain is best enjoyed with company.

About this brand

Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms Logo
Phat Panda was founded in 2014 by Robert and Katrina McKinley. The 30-man crew has now grown to over 700 employees. Our vision is to contribute to the space by continuing to challenge ourselves every day and bring inspiration and innovation to the Cannabis industry. We blend the most advanced growing techniques with state-of-the-art technology to bring our customers the best products. The cannabis industry is one of the fastest-growing industries in the United States. In 2016, Marijuana sales in North America reached $6.73 billion—reflecting 34% growth over 2015. By 2021, sales are expected to jump to $25 billion. And Phat Panda wants to be at the forefront of it.

About this strain

Love Potion #9

Love Potion #9

Love Potion #9 is an indica-dominant strain with a sweet, fruity flavor and potent effects best suited for evening use.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review