Pocket Panda Mini Kit

by Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms

3.33
$34.95MSRP

About this product

Don't let its slim design fool you! The Pocket Panda Mini's battery offers full-sized functionality. The sleek battery is packed with 4 different heat settings including a hands-free pre-heat feature. The 350mah capacity means you will enjoy long vape times and short charge cycles so that you can spend more time vaping and less time charging. Oh and by the way, it has a USB pass through so you can still vape even while it is charging! Size matters, but bigger is not always better. Our all-quartz, single rod, Clapton coil mini brain was built to be the most efficient and best tasting on the market. Our Clapton coil consists of a large diameter core wire with a smaller diameter core wrapped around like a guitar string - hence the name Clapton coil. This allows the Pocket Panda Mini to maintain the lower resistance of the core wire while providing a great deal of extra surface area from the outer wire, to distribute heat. The end result is a single coil that hits like a double coil without the long heating times. In short, the Pocket Panda Mini's efficiency is top-notch. Your Pocket Panda Mini will be shipped within 2-3 business days via USPS Priority. Once shipped, a tracking number will be provided to you via e-mail. Please select USPS Priority Shipping at checkout.

3 customer reviews

3.33

write a review

Boogie2017

It worked wonderful for the first 2 months. It was one of my go to pens. The pull was easy, the oil never burned, and the smoke was good. I always had good connection with the cartridge and battery. Now after 3 months, it will not keep a charge. The white charger broke after 1 month. Even if I keep the setting as low as I dare, I’m charging it every day. I like Phat Panda products, I wish this would have lasted longer and the dispensaries would carry them more so you can replace it.

Haileymarie357

Best vape pen set I’ve ever owned! Works well with all cartridge brands, battery life is excellent, and the case makes traveling soo easy!

RocketJaz

If I had written this review last year, when I first purchased the mini this would have been a 5 star review. As it turns out, in the last few weeks the pen has been losing charge and now it's not even holding a charge at all. I have to have it plugged into a charger for it to work. I emailed Phat Panda about it, and though they reply remarkably quick, the response was, "hello, if it’s not holding a charge its time for a new one these are only made to last 6-12 months, depending on usage." For the price, I was hoping for more longevity, but now I know not to bother with anything "high end" and just get the $15 ones from my local rec shop.

About this brand

Phat Panda was founded in 2014 by Robert and Katrina McKinley. The 30-man crew has now grown to over 450 employees. Our vision is to contribute to the space by continuing to challenge ourselves every day and bring inspiration and innovation to the Cannabis industry. We blend the most advanced growing techniques with state-of-the-art technology to bring our customers the best products. The cannabis industry one of the fastest growing industry in the United States. In 2016, Marijuana sales in North America reached $6.73 billion—reflecting 34% growth over 2015. By 2021, sales are expected to jump to $25 billion. And Phat Panda wants to be in the forefront of it. The Phat Panda brand will be coming soon to the following states: California, Oregon, Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia, Florida, Arizona, Nevada and more to come.