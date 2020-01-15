Boogie2017
on January 15th, 2020
It worked wonderful for the first 2 months. It was one of my go to pens. The pull was easy, the oil never burned, and the smoke was good. I always had good connection with the cartridge and battery. Now after 3 months, it will not keep a charge. The white charger broke after 1 month. Even if I keep the setting as low as I dare, I’m charging it every day. I like Phat Panda products, I wish this would have lasted longer and the dispensaries would carry them more so you can replace it.