Pride Platinum Line Bong Buddies
About this product
2g of Phat Panda flower, with nugs the perfect size for packing a bowl! Pride is the combination of two epic indica strains: Trophy Wife and Face Off OG. By combining two of our heaviest hitters, we have curated a perfectly potent strain that leaves users in a puddle of muscle-melting relaxation and ready for a solid nap. It tastes earthy on the inhale, and gives notes of citrus on the exhale.
About this brand
Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
