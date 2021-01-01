Loading…
Logo for the brand Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms

Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms

Pride Platinum Line Bong Buddies

About this product

2g of Phat Panda flower, with nugs the perfect size for packing a bowl! Pride is the combination of two epic indica strains: Trophy Wife and Face Off OG. By combining two of our heaviest hitters, we have curated a perfectly potent strain that leaves users in a puddle of muscle-melting relaxation and ready for a solid nap. It tastes earthy on the inhale, and gives notes of citrus on the exhale.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!