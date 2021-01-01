About this product

2g of Phat Panda flower, with nugs the perfect size for packing a bowl! Pride is the combination of two epic indica strains: Trophy Wife and Face Off OG. By combining two of our heaviest hitters, we have curated a perfectly potent strain that leaves users in a puddle of muscle-melting relaxation and ready for a solid nap. It tastes earthy on the inhale, and gives notes of citrus on the exhale.