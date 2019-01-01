About this product

Phy #1 have a wonderful high effect with a fruit aroma (banana...), a generous harvest, a robustness and adaptability to many climates. You can use it to be creative, to be energetic and social in a party, as a medicinal herb to fight against anxiety, stress and bad mood... This resilient cultivar grows outdoors in all climates. Its shape is large, very ramified and bushy. Its flowering period is in the average, you can harvest mid-october.