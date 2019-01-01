 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Phi #1

by Phi Seeds

Phy #1 have a wonderful high effect with a fruit aroma (banana...), a generous harvest, a robustness and adaptability to many climates. You can use it to be creative, to be energetic and social in a party, as a medicinal herb to fight against anxiety, stress and bad mood... This resilient cultivar grows outdoors in all climates. Its shape is large, very ramified and bushy. Its flowering period is in the average, you can harvest mid-october.

Phi Seeds is a network of organic breeders, we cooperated with our permaculture farming methods to reproduce, revitalize, create vigorous, healthy and delicious cannabis strains. Cheap prices with fair trade due to direct sales, see our online shop... We propose : - Organic quality seeds - Original varieties, Landrace, new hybrids... - Breeders packs We use Bitcoins for payment and a very discreet mailing to guarantee your perfect anonymity ;-)