  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Grinders
  5. Elite Series 24K Gold Plated Grinder

Elite Series 24K Gold Plated Grinder

by Phoenician Engineering

$1,499.99MSRP

About this product

This Large Sized Phoenician Grinder is plated in 24 Karat Gold! Other features include: No Threads, Patented Fast Lock System Patented Diametric Teeth Replaceable Screens 24 K Gold Plated Over 6061 Aerospace Aluminum Exterior Lobe Gripping designed for multiple grip options and styles Top has built in ashtray and rolling papers holder

About this brand

EST. 2014. We manufacture USA-Made, high quality ancillary products including grinders, trays, pipes, rolling papers and other accessories.